Boston Family Office LLC Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE XYL traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.10. The stock had a trading volume of 159,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,470. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.