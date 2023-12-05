Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.75% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.10.

INTC traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $42.02. 8,254,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,766,230. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125,498 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,564,037 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,228,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217,549 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,123,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 34,294 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

