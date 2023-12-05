Georgetown University Has $3.72 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Georgetown University grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 1.3% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth $27,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.60. 266,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.29.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

