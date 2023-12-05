The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,109,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,202,023. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

