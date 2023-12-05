Marco Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,609 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 1.2% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,425,416,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,964,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,609,689. The firm has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.