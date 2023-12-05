Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its 10/31/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, December 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $460.70. The stock had a trading volume of 496,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,852. The company has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $404.77 and a 200 day moving average of $386.02. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $286.58 and a 1 year high of $467.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $540.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $407,901,000 after buying an additional 128,563 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 728,832 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $203,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,973 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

