Future Fund LLC Increases Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 3.5% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 364,786 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,464.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,681,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,455,000 after acquiring an additional 52,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.57. 42,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,380. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.65 and a 52 week high of $262.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.54.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

