Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $90.04 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,138,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,635 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $90,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.41. 10,444,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,487,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.