Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,005,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,820 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,701,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,791,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,681,000 after acquiring an additional 563,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. 1,201,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,228,983. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

