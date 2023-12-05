First Foundation Advisors Has $5.08 Million Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,976,000 after buying an additional 1,923,322 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,019,000 after buying an additional 1,627,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,152,452,000 after buying an additional 1,338,634 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,938,000 after buying an additional 876,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ARE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,460,185.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.28. 310,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,656. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

