Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,677 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 136,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 145,155 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 132.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $290.63. The company had a trading volume of 944,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,993. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.71 and its 200 day moving average is $239.99. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $296.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,613.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 378,844 shares of company stock worth $97,956,394. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.