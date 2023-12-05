Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 172.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE ETN traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $225.87. 275,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,918. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $150.86 and a fifty-two week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.