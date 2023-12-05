Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.92 Million Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,274.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 482,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,834. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.64 and a 200-day moving average of $50.61.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.