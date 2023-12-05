West Tower Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance
VUG traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $297.60. The company had a trading volume of 192,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,814. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.94 and a fifty-two week high of $301.67. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.11 and its 200 day moving average is $280.77.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
