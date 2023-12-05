J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker updated its FY24 guidance to $9.25-$9.65 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,188. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.33 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

