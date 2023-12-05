Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 37,985 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,985 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $33,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE ELV traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $482.07. The company had a trading volume of 156,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,685. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $544.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $457.56 and its 200-day moving average is $455.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

