Boston Family Office LLC Sells 185 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises about 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC owned 0.10% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $14,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,702,000 after acquiring an additional 30,149 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 935,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.0% in the second quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,799,000 after acquiring an additional 205,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 776,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,896,000 after acquiring an additional 75,384 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $84.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.38. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.25 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.