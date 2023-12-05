Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $200,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %
PH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $437.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,410. The firm has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $281.19 and a 52-week high of $441.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.19.
Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin
In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.86.
Parker-Hannifin Profile
Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.
