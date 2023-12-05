Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 5,750 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,874 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $41.97. 6,808,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,759,523. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $176.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $45.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.68.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

