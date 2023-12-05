Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 300,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $62,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.60. The stock had a trading volume of 367,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $128.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $219.96.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.60.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

