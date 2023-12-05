American Trust Has $7.67 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

American Trust reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 28,480.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 90.4% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.26.

NYSE ACN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $336.38. 248,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,613. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $338.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

