Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,841,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,301 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 6.4% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $85,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 3,229,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,240,392. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

