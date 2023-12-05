LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is Marco Investment Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.0% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Marco Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $18,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 59.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $0.85 on Tuesday, reaching $93.24. 407,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,538. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

