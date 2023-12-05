AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 2.7%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.28 and last traded at $17.11. 11,116,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 38,163,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,529,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,639,588 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,738,520,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781,352 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Trust Co grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,195 shares during the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

