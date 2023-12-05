Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $2.38 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day moving average is $129.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

