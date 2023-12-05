Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,852 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 4,545 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 3.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.44.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $22,902,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 869,824 shares of company stock valued at $193,088,017. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $250.61. 912,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

