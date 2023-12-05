Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $90,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.1 %

CRM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.87. 1,208,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,520,544. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $263.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.27. The company has a market capitalization of $242.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,883,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,726,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,898,900.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,824 shares of company stock valued at $193,088,017 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

