American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Georgetown University

Georgetown University lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 1.3% of Georgetown University’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Georgetown University’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.60.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.29.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

