14,475 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Purchased by Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.23. 11,238,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,849,486. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

