Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $14.73 Million Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 533.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,745 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Axonics were worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Axonics by 276.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 214,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 157,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 30.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,888,000 after buying an additional 404,550 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,119,000 after buying an additional 381,471 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axonics by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,950,000 after buying an additional 162,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXNX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.27. 106,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,536. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -232.24 and a beta of 0.48. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $68.93.

Axonics ( NASDAQ:AXNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $436,477.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,197.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXNX. SVB Leerink began coverage on Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Axonics from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Axonics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

