Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 839 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG stock traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,443. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.65 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $15,275,529 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

