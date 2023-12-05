First Foundation Advisors Buys 2,956 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,485,030,000 after acquiring an additional 88,010,804 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,754,070 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,556,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,794,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,031,342,000 after purchasing an additional 582,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,906,311 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,218,144,000 after purchasing an additional 756,463 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of APH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.45. 486,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,747. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $92.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

