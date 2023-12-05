Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Reduced by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $14,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 5.8% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.3% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

DEO stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.22. 117,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,318. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.44. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

