Boston Family Office LLC Has $9.94 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,171 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,415,759 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $154,346,000 after buying an additional 126,547 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.64. 673,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,175,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $115.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

