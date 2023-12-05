West Tower Group LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

West Tower Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 99,740.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 324,915,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,586,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,589,570 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 97.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,618,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,950,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779,422 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 39,827,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,685,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,547,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,195,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 7,050 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $211,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,050 shares of company stock worth $2,240,048 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.07. 861,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $38.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

