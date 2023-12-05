Ariel Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

IWS traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $109.79. 38,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,586. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

