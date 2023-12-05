West Tower Group LLC Takes Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,653 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ASML by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,562,311,000 after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,307,000 after purchasing an additional 83,577 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,410,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,022,239,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,356,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,259 shares during the period. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $692.57. The company had a trading volume of 266,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,860. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $627.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $665.78. The company has a market capitalization of $273.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a one year low of $529.01 and a one year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $795.50.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

