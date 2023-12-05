Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.54. 1,999,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,475,280. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.77. The company has a market cap of $381.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.19.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

