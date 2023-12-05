Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 765 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the second quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the third quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 169.5% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.00. The stock had a trading volume of 813,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,424. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.74. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.