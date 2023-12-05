Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 743 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $103,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,162,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,476,630. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $381.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.