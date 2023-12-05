Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 444 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.6% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $389,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,508 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.13. The stock had a trading volume of 591,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,427. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

