Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 5.2% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 0.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 5,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $1,071,418.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,920 shares in the company, valued at $32,849,167.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,718 shares of company stock worth $32,469,902 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

WDAY stock traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $265.88. The stock had a trading volume of 652,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.10. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.85 and a fifty-two week high of $273.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

