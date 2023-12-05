Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 257,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $88.12. 659,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,145,179. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.61.

Read Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.