First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 377.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,385 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,280 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 67.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.16, for a total value of $233,683.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,683.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on First Solar from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLR

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.41. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $801.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.