First Foundation Advisors Purchases 1,271 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 190,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 0.9% of First Foundation Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.77.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.88. The stock had a trading volume of 13,603,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,993,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $132.83. The firm has a market cap of $188.61 billion, a PE ratio of 988.17, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.