Boston Family Office LLC Sells 1,347 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after buying an additional 11,524 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,759,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 315,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,152,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.28. 805,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.90. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wedbush decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.