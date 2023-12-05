American Trust Sells 39 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

American Trust reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $489.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,426. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $474.48 and its 200-day moving average is $510.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $189.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.