Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by American Trust

American Trust lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $1,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,111 shares of company stock worth $21,714,049 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 0.5 %

Visa stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.14. The company had a trading volume of 590,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,325. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $257.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $241.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.48.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

