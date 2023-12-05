Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $51,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.1% during the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:DE traded down $6.08 on Tuesday, hitting $362.85. 222,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.94. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.