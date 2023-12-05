Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $57.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $57,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,232,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,931,577,000 after acquiring an additional 787,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,814,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The company has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

